 

Surmodics Announces TRANSCEND Trial 12-Month Data to be Presented at LINC 2021 Virtual Event

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the health care industry, today announced that 12-month data from its TRANSCEND clinical trial will be presented at the upcoming Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC) 2021 virtual event. Dr. Kenneth Rosenfield, a principal investigator of the TRANSCEND study, will present as part of a January 25 late-breaking trial session on new data and innovative concepts for treatment of femoral arteries. Preliminary schedule details are provided below:

Results of the TRANSCEND study – the randomized and controlled noninferiority trial to evaluate safety and clinical efficacy of the SurVeil drug-coated balloon compared to IN.PACT Admiral drug-coated balloon in the treatment of femoropopliteal artery disease.

 

Dr. Kenneth Rosenfield

 

LATE BREAKING TRIAL SESSION: New data and innovative concepts for treatment of femoral arteries – part I

 

January 25, 2021

 

 

Session - 6:15 a.m. to 7:10 a.m. (CST)

 

 

TRANSCEND trial presentation - 6:45 a.m. to 6:50 a.m. (CST)

About the TRANSCEND Clinical Trial

The TRANSCEND randomized trial enrolled 446 patients at 65 global sites to assess the safety and effectiveness of the SurVeil drug coated balloon (DCB) versus the IN.PACT Admiral DCB for treatment of superficial femoral and proximal popliteal artery lesions. The primary efficacy endpoint is 12-month primary patency, defined as freedom from restenosis or clinically driven target lesion revascularization (CD-TLR). The primary safety endpoint is freedom from device or procedure related death within 30 days and above-ankle amputation or CD-TLR within 12 months. Non-inferiority is tested using a multiple imputation approach at one-sided alpha 0.025.

