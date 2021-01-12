 

ACI Worldwide to Attend Needham Investor Conference

12.01.2021   

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, announced today that the company will participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 15, 2021.

About ACI Worldwide
 ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

