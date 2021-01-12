 

Evoqua Honored With Frost & Sullivan Award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership in the Asia-Pacific Water Infrastructure Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Evoqua Water Technologies, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it has received the 2020 Frost & Sullivan award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership for the Asia-Pacific water infrastructure market. The company was honored because of its long-standing reputation, expertise in sustainability, cost-effective solutions, and commitment to R&D.

In selecting Evoqua for this award, Frost & Sullivan’s global team of analysts researched a wide range of markets in multiple industries and regions to identify companies excelling in product strategies, including product quality, price/performance value, product differentiation, and breadth of product line. Specific criteria of the Frost & Sullivan research covered how Evoqua is differentiating itself from competitors based on innovation and creativity.

“It was a tough period for the water industry in recent years with pollution threats and overall dullness in new projects. Leading water companies lay out comparable business strategies and advanced digital treatment technologies, but Evoqua stands out in two aspects,” said Melvin Leong, Director of Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan. “One, it aligns internal capabilities with market needs by providing solutions and services that matter to customers. Evoqua made a bold step by chartering an outsourced manufacturing plant in Singapore, one of the very few global water companies to do so in the region. The second aspect is the technology focus. The company is awe-inspiring with its cornerstone product, Ionpure, a continuous electrodeionization (CEDI) technology that is widely suitable to and accepted by Asia-Pacific customers.”

“Our Asia-Pacific team delivers an incredible amount of technical expertise, research, and dedication to provide innovative and sustainable solutions creating valuable customer experiences,” said Hervé Fages, Evoqua’s Executive Vice President and President of the Applied Product Technologies Segment. “We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our efforts in the Asia-Pacific market as we continue on our journey to provide essential water and wastewater treatment solutions to transform water and enrich life.”

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. To learn more, visit www.frost.com.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life. To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

Evoqua Water Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evoqua Honored With Frost & Sullivan Award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership in the Asia-Pacific Water Infrastructure Market Evoqua Water Technologies, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it has received the 2020 Frost & Sullivan award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership for the Asia-Pacific water …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Evoqua Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast
21.12.20
Evoqua Acquires Ultrapure’s Industrial Water Business in Houston and Dallas
15.12.20
Evoqua’s Neptune Benson Makes Waves With Advanced Regenerative Media Technology