Evoqua Honored With Frost & Sullivan Award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership in the Asia-Pacific Water Infrastructure Market

In selecting Evoqua for this award, Frost & Sullivan’s global team of analysts researched a wide range of markets in multiple industries and regions to identify companies excelling in product strategies, including product quality, price/performance value, product differentiation, and breadth of product line. Specific criteria of the Frost & Sullivan research covered how Evoqua is differentiating itself from competitors based on innovation and creativity.

Evoqua Water Technologies, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it has received the 2020 Frost & Sullivan award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership for the Asia-Pacific water infrastructure market. The company was honored because of its long-standing reputation, expertise in sustainability, cost-effective solutions, and commitment to R&D.

“It was a tough period for the water industry in recent years with pollution threats and overall dullness in new projects. Leading water companies lay out comparable business strategies and advanced digital treatment technologies, but Evoqua stands out in two aspects,” said Melvin Leong, Director of Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan. “One, it aligns internal capabilities with market needs by providing solutions and services that matter to customers. Evoqua made a bold step by chartering an outsourced manufacturing plant in Singapore, one of the very few global water companies to do so in the region. The second aspect is the technology focus. The company is awe-inspiring with its cornerstone product, Ionpure, a continuous electrodeionization (CEDI) technology that is widely suitable to and accepted by Asia-Pacific customers.”

“Our Asia-Pacific team delivers an incredible amount of technical expertise, research, and dedication to provide innovative and sustainable solutions creating valuable customer experiences,” said Hervé Fages, Evoqua’s Executive Vice President and President of the Applied Product Technologies Segment. “We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our efforts in the Asia-Pacific market as we continue on our journey to provide essential water and wastewater treatment solutions to transform water and enrich life.”

