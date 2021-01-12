 

DFIN Honored as a 2021 Best Place to Work by Built In

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, announced it has been recognized in several local and national categories of Built In’s 2021 Best Places to Work Awards.

Built In recognizes top employers across the country, featuring companies that go above and beyond for employees in terms of benefits, support, culture programs and initiatives.

“We are thrilled to receive this award,” said Kirk Williams, Chief Human Resources Officer at DFIN. “We value our employees’ role in DFIN’s success and strive to create an environment in which they can thrive.”

DFIN offers its employees internal and external professional development resources and leadership training, with an emphasis on wellness; resources to foster diversity, equity and inclusion; and a flexible approach to remote work, with generous PTO.

Built In selects honorees for Best Places to Work based on company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. This year, Built In weighted certain criteria more heavily, such as remote working, and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

DFIN ranked in the following categories:

  • 100 Best Large Companies to Work For
  • 100 Chicago Best Places to Work
  • 50 Chicago Best Paying Companies
  • 50 Chicago Companies with the Best Benefits

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients’ business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN’s end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies’ brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies’ tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers’ open roles. http://www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

