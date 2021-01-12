 

NEW PONEMON RESEARCH Growing Security Operation Center Challenges, Increasing Complexity and Rising Costs Drive Investments in XDR and Security Automation

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today released the “Second Annual Study on the Economics of Security Operations Centers: What is the True Cost for Effective Results?” report from Ponemon Institute. The report finds that organizations are spending more to account for widespread security operation center (SOC) challenges including growing security management complexity, increasing analyst salaries, security engineering and management outsourcing costs, yet are still dissatisfied with the outcomes. However, companies are also boosting investments in new SOC tools like Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and security automation to help solve these issues.

“The findings of the Ponemon Economics of the SOC report show that organizations are facing an onslaught of rising security operations costs, but despite these increased investments, are still unhappy with their ability to combat growing cyberthreats,” said Chris Triolo, Vice President of Customer Success, FireEye. “Many security teams are now seeking new technologies that can provide greater efficiencies and visibility, while cutting alert overloads and eliminating mundane tasks to improve analyst morale.”

Perceived ROI of the SOC Drops, While Costs Rise

The ROI of SOC investments have been worsening, due to increasing complexity and rising security engineering and management outsourcing costs.

  • Perceived ROI of the SOC is Dropping Due to Management Complexity: More than half (51 percent) of respondents say the ROI of the SOC is getting worse, compared to 44 percent in 2019. More than 80 percent rate their SOC’s complexity as very high, rising from 74 percent in 2019.
  • Rising Outsourcing Costs Lessen Appeal: The cost to pay MSSPs for security monitoring also increased and may impact ROI. The average cost for respondents is $5,307,250 annually, an increase from $4,441,500 in 2019 (i.e., approximately 20 percent year over year).
  • High Security Engineering Costs Aren’t Resolving Needs: Organizations surveyed are spending an average of $2,716,514 per year on security engineering. However, only 51 percent of respondents rate their security engineering efforts as effective or very effective.

SOC Workers Unhappy, Despite Increasing Salaries

