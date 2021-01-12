 

TravelCenters of America Continues Growth Expansion Through Franchising

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands, is delivering on its commitment to expand its footprint nationwide through franchising. In 2020, the company signed 21 franchise agreements and opened 10 new franchise locations. A TA travel center is opening today in Huntington, Oregon, located on Interstate 84 at exit 353, the company’s first franchise site to open in 2021.

TA expects to open two additional franchised travel centers by the end of the first quarter of 2021, with 20 more anticipated to open by the end of the year in the following states: Alabama, Georgia, California, Kansas, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin. In addition, TA is currently negotiating franchise agreements for more than 20 travel centers across the U.S. and has more than 80 other potential franchise agreements in its pipeline.

“We’re expanding our footprint by focusing on strategic locations that will help us fill geographic gaps in our network and better meet the needs of our customers,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “For truck stop and travel center owners, joining the TA network provides clear benefits and is an attractive opportunity. Most importantly, we support and invest in our franchisee partners and are deeply committed to helping their businesses grow and prosper over the long term.”

On May 1, 2020, TA made a series of announcements highlighting key steps in a new strategic, long-term plan to improve operational efficiency and profitability, including a company-wide reorganization. Franchising is an integral part of the company’s transformation and a key reason TA also announced the acceleration of its franchise engagement efforts.

Approximately 90% of America’s top 100 largest fleets choose TA to provide fuel and truck maintenance services, as well as a robust loyalty program, food and other amenities to their drivers. For nearly 50 years, TravelCenters of America has provided truck drivers with the amenities and services of home, including showers, restrooms, laundry facilities and places to rest and dine. Its travel centers feature quick and full service restaurants, including some of the nation’s most recognized brands including Starbucks, IHOP, Bob Evans and Popeyes, which attract both professional drivers and motorist consumers.

