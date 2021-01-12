 

Leveling Off Mortgage Delinquencies Continue to Rise but Pace Moderating in October, CoreLogic Reports

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for October 2020. On a national level, 6.1% of mortgages were in some stage of delinquency (30 days or more past due, including those in foreclosure). This represents a 2.4-percentage point increase in the overall delinquency rate compared to October 2019, when it was 3.7%. Notably, serious delinquency is over three times that of October 2019, but down from the previous two months.

CoreLogic National Overview of Mortgage Loan Performance, featuring October 2020 Data (Graphic: Business Wire)

To gain an accurate view of the mortgage market and loan performance health, CoreLogic examines all stages of delinquency, including the share that transitions from current to 30 days past due. In October 2020, the U.S. delinquency and transition rates, and their year-over-year changes, were as follows:

  • Early-Stage Delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due): 1.4%, down from 1.8% in October 2019.
  • Adverse Delinquency (60 to 89 days past due): 0.6%, unchanged from 0.6% in October 2019.
  • Serious Delinquency (90 days or more past due, including loans in foreclosure): 4.1%, up from 1.3% in October 2019, but down slightly from 4.2% in September and 4.3% in August.
  • Foreclosure Inventory Rate (the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process): 0.3%, down from 0.4% in October 2019. The foreclosure rate has stayed at 0.3% for seven consecutive months, which was the lowest since at least January 1999.
  • Transition Rate (the share of mortgages that transitioned from current to 30 days past due): 0.8%, up from 0.7% in October 2019.

Job loss and increased closures of small businesses triggered higher delinquency rates during the pandemic. A record amount of home equity, and the CARES Act loan forbearance, have helped to keep borrowers out of foreclosure, leading to a decline in the foreclosure rate despite high delinquency rates.

