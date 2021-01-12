Service Properties Trust Receives Termination Notice from Hyatt Covering 22 Hotels

SVC and Hyatt are currently in discussions regarding possible changes to the management agreement which may enable some or all of the hotels to remain Hyatt Place hotels managed by Hyatt. However, if such discussions do not result in a mutually acceptable agreement, SVC expects to transition management of the 22 hotels to Sonesta International Hotels Corporation, or Sonesta, on April 8, 2021 under the Sonesta Select brand. SVC also owns 34% of Sonesta.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) , or SVC, today announced that it has received a notice of termination from a subsidiary of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, or Hyatt, with respect to the management agreement for 22 Hyatt Place hotels owned by subsidiaries of SVC. Hyatt’s obligations under the management agreement, which requires minimum returns of $22.0 million annually, is supported by a $50.0 million limited guaranty. While Hyatt is current on its payments to SVC at this time, it recently exhausted this $50.0 million guaranty and under the terms of the management agreement, Hyatt may terminate the agreement upon 90 days’ notice once the guaranty has been fully utilized. The effective date of the termination pursuant to Hyatt’s notice is April 8, 2021.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC is managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

