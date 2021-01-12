 

TESSCO Technologies and Mr. Robert Barnhill Issue Joint Statement

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), its Board of Directors and Mr. Robert Barnhill today issued the following joint statement.

“We have recently concluded a difficult and at times contentious consent solicitation process. During the process, we listened to a variety of views from our shareholders on the composition of our board. TESSCO shareholders also were clear that they believe the board and management should now turn its full attention to improving TESSCO’s shareholder returns.

“As of today, TESSCO’s Board is comprised of seven individuals: Sandip Mukerjee, Jay Baitler, Tim Bryan, Paul Gaffney, Kathleen McLean, Stephanie Dismore and Robert Barnhill. The board members unanimously express confidence that the board is comprised of the right individuals to guide TESSCO going forward, and that no other changes to the composition of the board are currently envisioned until the previously announced board retirement at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. We look forward to working together with the management team to improve TESSCO’s performance and build shareholder value.”

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans and future prospects, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and analysis, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words or phrases does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those described in or contemplated by any such forward-looking statement for a variety of reasons, including those risks identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), under the heading “Risk Factors” and otherwise. Consequently, the reader is cautioned to consider all forward-looking statements in light of the risks to which they are subject. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see TESSCO’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 29, 2020, including Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” therein, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other securities filings with the SEC that are available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and other securities regulators.

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Tessco and Federated Wireless Join to Accelerate CBRS Private Networks
14.12.20
TESSCO Announces Receipt of Consents from Robert J. Barnhill, Jr.