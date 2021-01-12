Skyworks Partners with ASUS to Launch World’s First Ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6E Extended Band Router

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its high-performance Wi-Fi 6E front-end modules are featured on the world’s first ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6E gaming router from ASUS. Utilizing the FCC’s newly allocated 6~7 GHz extended band to double the capacity of traditional Wi-Fi, the Wi-Fi 6E standard enables faster connectivity and supports an increased number of connected users meeting the unprecedented demand for increased video conferencing, online gaming, streaming TV, AR/VR, home security cameras and online exercise apps. An established leader in the networking market, ASUS is the first to deliver the increased and wider bandwidth 160 MHz channels of Wi-Fi 6E with its ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000 gaming router.

A report from ABI Research1 expects 1.4 billion Wi-Fi 6E chipset shipments by 2025, while also noting that the addition of the 6 GHz band is coming at a critical time as home Wi-Fi communications face increased data demand, with operators worldwide having reported major surges in Wi-Fi traffic. The addition of the 6 GHz band will help provide faster Wi-Fi with less interference, ensuring that this increased use of home Wi-Fi can be supported with high-quality connectivity.