 

Everbridge Partners with Digital Transformation Leader Atos to Expand Critical Event Management (CEM) Adoption Globally

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), and Paris-based Atos SE (CAC40: ATO), a global leader in digital transformation and cybersecurity with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion, today announced a partnership to expand CEM adoption worldwide, providing Everbridge additional global routes to market.

Atos customers will gain seamless access to Everbridge’s critical event management solutions, helping them ensure that organizations and their people remain safe, while keeping businesses running. As a leader in decarbonized digital, Atos provides tailored end-to-end solutions across industries in 73 countries, including serving as a technology partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games.

“Everbridge and its critical event management solutions complement Atos’ offerings extraordinarily well,” said Robert Vassoyan, Chief Executive Officer, Atos Unify. “Whether in the public safety space or in other industries, such as healthcare, utilities and manufacturing, Everbridge’s leading CEM platform enables governments and businesses to effectively manage Command, Control and Communication to citizens, employees, clients and partners better than ever before. We remain excited about the value this new partnership will bring to our clients. Critical event management remains a key component of C-level and Public leaders’ preparedness plans, especially in today’s uncertain world.”

Over 5,400 global customers rely on Everbridge to keep their people safe and organizations running in anticipation of, or amid, critical events. CEM helps organizations such as Goldman Sachs, Olympus and Siemens identify and assess the severity of events; determine their relevance to an organization’s people, assets, and supply chains; automate action to mitigate threats and track progress; and analyze performance to improve future response. Everbridge’s solution leverages tens of thousands of continually updated risk data elements — all curated through a “single pane of glass” visualization, combined with machine learning and automation. With industry-leading redundancy, scalability and uptime, the Everbridge platform reaches over 650 million people in more than 200 countries and territories.

