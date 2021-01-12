 

Teledyne to Hold Investor Meetings

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) today announced that Jason VanWees, Executive Vice President, will be holding investor meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13.

Teledyne’s latest investor presentation will be publicly available on the company’s website.

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction between Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (“Teledyne”) and FLIR Systems, Inc. (“FLIR”), Teledyne will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a joint proxy statement of Teledyne and FLIR and a prospectus of Teledyne, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. The proposed transaction involving Teledyne and FLIR will be submitted to Teledyne’s stockholders and FLIR’s stockholders for their consideration. Stockholders of Teledyne and stockholders of FLIR are urged to read the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the transaction when they become available and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information.

Stockholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Teledyne and FLIR, without charge, at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). Copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the joint proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Teledyne, Attn: Investor Relations, 1049 Camino Dos Rios, Thousand Oaks, California 91360, or to FLIR, Attn: Corporate Secretary, 1201 S Joyce St, Arlington, Virginia 22202.

Seite 1 von 4
Teledyne Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teledyne to Hold Investor Meetings Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) today announced that Jason VanWees, Executive Vice President, will be holding investor meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13. Teledyne’s latest investor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Teledyne Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – TDY
04.01.21
Teledyne will US-Wärmebildkamera-Spezialisten Flir Systems kaufen
04.01.21
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
04.01.21
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results