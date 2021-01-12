 

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Appointment of David Pyott to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced the appointment of Dr. David Pyott, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allergan, to Pliant’s Board of Directors.  

“David is an accomplished international pharmaceutical executive whose extensive experience in building companies will be invaluable at this stage of Pliant’s development,” said Bernard Coulie, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pliant. “It is my great pleasure to welcome David to the Board and look forward to his insights as we advance and expand our clinical stage portfolio.”

Dr. Pyott joins the Pliant Board of Directors with more than 30 years of executive leadership and management experience within the global pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Pyott most recently served as Chairman and Chief Executive Offer of Allergan, where, over his 17-year tenure in this role, he transformed the company from a small eye care business with $1 billion in annual sales into a global specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company with 2014 annual sales of over $7 billion. Prior to Allergan, Dr. Pyott held the role of Head of the Novartis Nutrition Division and served as a member of the Executive Committee of Switzerland-based Novartis AG.

“I am excited to be joining the Pliant board and supporting an accomplished group of board members and a strong leadership team to help guide the company’s mission of delivering innovative and potential transformative treatments to patients,” said Dr. Pyott. “I believe Pliant’s novel approach has the potential to address the need for new treatments for fibrotic diseases.”

In addition to Pliant, Dr. Pyott currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as Chairman of Bioniz Therapeutics, Inc., a private biotechnology company, and is a member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips in the Netherlands, a public diversified health technology company. Dr. Pyott serves as Deputy Chairman of the Governing Board of the London Business School, President of the Ophthalmology Foundation, President of the Advisory Board of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and is also a Trustee of the California Institute of Technology.

Dr. Pyott holds a Diploma in International and European Law from the Europa Institute at the University of Amsterdam, an Honorary Degree in Medicine and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Edinburgh, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the London Business School.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
 Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. PLN-1474 is currently undergoing a Phase 1 trial. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant Therapeutics, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on TwitterLinkedIn, and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com

Media Contact:
Cambria Fuqua
Canale Communications
cambria.fuqua@canalecomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95826a4d-80dc-482a ...


Pliant Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Appointment of David Pyott to Board of Directors SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Pliant Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Gregory P. Cosgrove, M.D., FCCP, as Vice President of Clinical Development, IPF