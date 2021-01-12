 

TypTap Insurance Company Receives Approval to Write Homeowners Insurance in Nevada as Part of Company’s Nationwide Expansion Plan

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TypTap Insurance Company, a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company wholly owned by HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), has received regulatory approval to write homeowners insurance in Nevada.

The approval is part of TypTap’s planned nationwide expansion announced in August of 2020. TypTap has received approvals in seven states outside of Florida.

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, currently provides homeowners insurance and flood insurance in Florida. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

