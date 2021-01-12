 

Marijuana Company of America Issues Shareholder Letter and Outlook for 2021

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana Company of America Inc. (“MCOA” or the “Company”) (OTC: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to provide a letter to shareholders from Company CEO Jesus M. Quintero.

Dear Shareholders,

2020 was one of - if not the most - challenging year in the history of man. Like other businesses, MCOA experienced its own portion of struggles and challenges due to COVID-19. However, we also achieved a number of major milestones that demonstrate our commitment for continued growth. In 2020, we:

  • Entered into a strategic partnership with GLO-Collective IQ, a proven, result-orientated marketing agency with over 25 years of experience in developing and implementing award-winning direct-to-consumer strategies in the marketplace.
  • Completed the settlement and dissolution of the joint venture with Global Hemp Group, enabling us to shift our focus solely to our hempSMART business. The terms of the dissolution provided MCOA with a cash payment and an issuance of Global Hemp Group stock worth $185,000 with price protection provisions.
  • Collaborated with cannabis and hemp technological innovator Cannabis Global Inc. (OTC: CBGL) and launched a new hempSMART beverage line. In addition, we completed a share exchange whereby CBGL and MCOA exchanged $650,000 worth of each company’s public stock.
  • Enacted successful cost-cutting measures to achieve improved results for the nine months ended 2020 vs 2019:
    • Reduced operating expenses by 39.2%
    • Cut operating loss by 34.5%
    • Narrowed net loss by over $4.2 million
    • Increased total assets to $2.0 million compared to $1.1 million (Dec. 31, 2019)
    • Decreased total current liabilities to $7.6 million from $11.7 million (Dec. 31, 2019) due to a 35% reduction of debt
  • Filed our S-1 registration statement. Proceeds from the funding will assure MCOA deploys new sales and marketing strategies and expands into Latin America and Europe. This funding also settles more dilutive legacy convertible debt notes.
  • Appointed a new international board member Marco Guerrero, who has assisted MCOA in establishing potential sales channels in the emerging markets of Brazil and Uruguay.
  • Launched an Investor Relations Awareness program to improve communication and relationship with the investor community.

Outlook

