 

II-VI Incorporated Pledges $1,000,000 In Connection with Its ESG Initiatives to Fund STEM Educational and Research Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it will contribute $1,000,000 in unrestricted funds during 2021 to support the goals of the II-VI Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and in connection with its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. The mission of the II-VI Foundation is to encourage and enable students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) while maintaining a standard of excellence in that pursuit. The private foundation’s two primary programs are block gifts for graduate students and undergraduate student scholarships.

Since 2007, the II-VI Foundation has awarded over $29 million to STEM students in the form of scholarships, block-gift funding for research projects and for mini conferences, along with early education initiatives and postdoctoral fellowships. Over 16,600 students have been impacted by the Foundation’s programs over the years, with 67 Ph.D. degrees and 41 M.S. degrees awarded to students participating in Foundation-supported research at 35 institutions of higher learning.

“This is the first of our new ESG initiatives to be launched in 2021. Our founder and first CEO, Dr. Carl J. Johnson, with persistence, patience, and a bold vision, laid the groundwork for innovations in materials and manufacturing that are underpinning changes in the world,” said Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., CEO of II-VI Incorporated. “From our beginnings at II-VI, a culture of honesty, humility, and an enduring respect for the individual was established. Carl and Margot Johnson built the II-VI Foundation on these very same principles to support a great number of students around the world, many of whom have proudly joined II-VI, in part due to their strong affinity to our company culture and to the Johnsons’ shared vision to change the world. It is with such pride in our legacy that we pledge today our support to the II-VI Foundation and its philanthropic work around the world.”

“After half a century of innovation and growth, II-VI will be celebrating this year its 50th anniversary as a global company with multibillion dollars in sales operating in 18 countries,” said Dr. Carl J. Johnson, Chairman of the Board of the II-VI Foundation. “It is with deep satisfaction that two of my most significant and lifelong endeavors are coming together on this golden anniversary to buttress each other, with a strong sense of common purpose, and to perpetuate around the world the cycle of learning, innovation, and growth, far into the future and for generations to come.”

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

About II-VI Foundation

The II-VI Foundation was established by II-VI co-founder Carl Johnson and his wife, Margot, who combined their dream of encouraging students to enter STEM fields with the goal of increasing and improving the pool of engineers and scientists seeking to solve the complicated technical problems facing the world. For more information, please visit http://www.ii-vifoundation.com/.

CONTACT:  Mark Lourie
  Vice President, Corporate Communications
  corporate.communications@ii-vi.com
  www.ii-vi.com/contact-us

II VI Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

II-VI Incorporated Pledges $1,000,000 In Connection with Its ESG Initiatives to Fund STEM Educational and Research Programs PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that it will contribute $1,000,000 in unrestricted funds during 2021 to support the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
II-VI Incorporated to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
07.01.21
II-VI Incorporated to Present at 19th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum during the 2021 International CES
16.12.20
II-VI and Coherent to Jointly Supply Turnkey Automotive and Electrification Welding Solutions

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
30
II-VI Incorporated