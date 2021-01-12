Qorvo Unleashes Full 6 GHz Performance with New Wi-Fi 6E FEMs

Wi-Fi 6E is an extension of Wi-Fi 6 that operates in the recently opened 6 GHz frequency band, in addition to the traditional 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. Wi-Fi 6E triples Wi-Fi capacity with contiguous spectrum to accommodate 7 additional 160 MHz-wide channels or 14 additional 80 MHz channels. Qorvo’s Wi-Fi 6E FEMs unleash the full potential of this new spectrum, delivering leading linearity performance and maximizing throughput and capacity at peak permissible indoor power levels.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qorvo (Nasdaq:QRVO), a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, today introduced two Wi-Fi 6E front end modules (FEMs) designed to maximize throughput and range in high-bandwidth applications such as 8K video streaming, online gaming and virtual reality.

New FEMs support Wi-Fi 6E’s expanded capacity to deliver multi-gigabit speeds for consumer and enterprise devices

The Qorvo QPF4656 and QPF4632 deliver robust and rugged performance with world-class energy efficiency, and the highest speed and throughput at the maximum power levels supported by Wi-Fi 6E’s extended bandwidth. The QPF4656 is designed for consumer Wi-Fi 6E routers and gateways. The QPF4632 is designed for enterprise power-over-ethernet (POE) Wi-Fi 6E products and applications.

The Qorvo Wi-Fi 6E FEMs deliver up to 25% more power efficiency than current solutions in compact packaging, enabling cost, size and thermal performance advantages in consumer and enterprise wireless networking solutions.

Cees Links, general manager of Qorvo’s Wireless Connectivity business, said, “Qorvo’s new Wi-Fi 6E FEMs deliver on the Wi-Fi 6E promise to enable high-bandwidth applications with faster data speeds and lower latency—and in smaller, more rugged form factors. Consumers and businesses will see significant improvements in home entertainment, gaming and social experiences.”

The QPF4656 and QPF4632 FEMs are sampling now.

Connect with us virtually during the all-digital CES (#CES2021), January 11-14. For more information about Qorvo's solutions, announcements and meeting inquiries, visit our Qorvo CES 2021 landing page.

Qorvo’s Wi-Fi portfolio serves a broad range of products from flagship smartphones and tablets, to consumer and enterprise gateway and smart home applications. Qorvo’s Wi-Fi 6 solutions enable significantly faster wireless upload and download speeds, increased capacity and improved power efficiency.