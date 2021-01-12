C2C Gold Expands Newfoundland Holdings; Now Holds 876 sq. km. on Central Gold Belt
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: TAKUF) is pleased to announce a further expansion of 251 sq km (1,006 claims) to its Badger project in the prolific Central Newfoundland Gold Belt as part of a strategic initiative to grow C2C Gold Corp. (“C2C Gold”) into a leading company in Newfoundland’s rapidly emerging gold exploration boom. Highlights of the Badger project expansion, acquired through staking, include:
- C2C Gold now controls 876 sq km (3,503 claims) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt;
- The expansion of the Badger property to the north covers prospective ground based on regional-scale structure and gold-in-till anomalies;
- C2C Gold’s projects are road accessible and situated along the same prominent structural orogenic belt that is host to Marathon Gold’s Valentine project (estimated resources in all categories exceeding 4 million ounces gold)1, Canterra Minerals Corporation’s Wilding Lake project, Great Atlantic Resources Corp.’s Golden Promise project and Sokoman Minerals Corp.’s Moosehead project;
- C2C Gold’s Badger, Millertown and Barrens Lake project areas are within 10 km of the Red Indian Line (RIL) fault zone. The Badger property extends for 28 km south of the RIL, while the Millertown and Barrens Lake projects extend 32 km and 16 km respectively. Cumulatively, the three properties trend northeast for 80 km parallel to the RIL.
“C2C Gold is working aggressively to secure a significant land position in an emerging gold district,” said Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer. “C2C is compiling all available information towards designing a 2021 exploration program to evaluate these highly prospective new properties. The potential of this underexplored district combined with research and information compiled through public records and government research offer a unique opportunity for new discovery potential in the modern era of Newfoundland’s rich mining history.”
1 April 6, 2020 News Release – see N.I. 43-101 Technical Report and Pre-Feasibility Study on the Valentine Gold Project at marathon-gold.com
To view C2C’s growing property holdings and overall activity in Newfoundland please view: https://bit.ly/3oTIQE7
C2C Gold - Newfoundland Properties
C2C Gold’s project areas cover 875 sq km south of the Red Indian Line (RIL) fault zone:
|• The Badger Project
|2,007 claims covering 502 sq km;
|• The Millertown Project
|908 claims covering 227 sq km; and
|• The Barrens Lake Project
|588 claims covering 147 sq km.
The C2C Gold projects are located within Newfoundland’s Central Gold Belt; a northeast trending structural zone bounded by the Red Indian Line (RIL) on the north and the Valentine Lake shear zone to the south. These regionally extensive fault zones are deep crustal sutures which localize deformation and fluid flow and host orogenic-style gold bearing quartz veins and stockwork zones within the Central Gold Belt. Geological maps and historical geophysical surveys show the complex architecture of faulting and folding characteristic of the Central Gold Belt. The host rocks are largely Early Cambrian to Late Ordovician Victoria Lake Supergroup consisting of calc-alkalic volcanic rocks that are intercalated with and overlain by volcanogenic sandstone and shale overlain by thick Caradocian graphitic shales.
