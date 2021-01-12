C2C Gold Expands Newfoundland Holdings; Now Holds 876 sq. km. on Central Gold Belt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: TAKUF) is pleased to announce a further expansion of 251 sq km (1,006 claims) to its Badger project in the prolific Central Newfoundland Gold Belt as part of a strategic initiative to grow C2C Gold Corp. (“C2C Gold”) into a leading company in Newfoundland’s rapidly emerging gold exploration boom. Highlights of the Badger project expansion, acquired through staking, include:

C2C Gold now controls 876 sq km (3,503 claims) in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt;

The expansion of the Badger property to the north covers prospective ground based on regional-scale structure and gold-in-till anomalies;

C2C Gold’s projects are road accessible and situated along the same prominent structural orogenic belt that is host to Marathon Gold’s Valentine project (estimated resources in all categories exceeding 4 million ounces gold) 1 , Canterra Minerals Corporation’s Wilding Lake project, Great Atlantic Resources Corp.’s Golden Promise project and Sokoman Minerals Corp.’s Moosehead project;

, Canterra Minerals Corporation’s Wilding Lake project, Great Atlantic Resources Corp.’s Golden Promise project and Sokoman Minerals Corp.’s Moosehead project; C2C Gold’s Badger, Millertown and Barrens Lake project areas are within 10 km of the Red Indian Line (RIL) fault zone. The Badger property extends for 28 km south of the RIL, while the Millertown and Barrens Lake projects extend 32 km and 16 km respectively. Cumulatively, the three properties trend northeast for 80 km parallel to the RIL.

“C2C Gold is working aggressively to secure a significant land position in an emerging gold district,” said Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer. “C2C is compiling all available information towards designing a 2021 exploration program to evaluate these highly prospective new properties. The potential of this underexplored district combined with research and information compiled through public records and government research offer a unique opportunity for new discovery potential in the modern era of Newfoundland’s rich mining history.”