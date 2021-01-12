 

CHF Solutions Protects New Peripheral Vascular Access Catheter with Patent Application

12.01.2021   

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced the submission of a patent application for a peripheral vascular access catheter for use with its Aquadex system. The new dual lumen ultrafiltration catheter optimizes blood flow, prevents kinking, and is customizable for each patient, eliminating the need for multiple catheter sizes.

Ultrafiltration with Aquadex provides clinicians with a simplified approach to gently remove excess fluid in patients with hypervolemia (fluid overload). A key advantage of the Aquadex system is its ability to provide venous access in the patient’s arm rather than the common and less comfortable central vein access. The addition of the innovative dual lumen catheter included in this patent helps to streamline processes for uninterrupted therapy, and may reduce inventory burden with the ability to customize a single catheter to any patient.

“Blood flow optimization is an important element of effective ultrafiltration therapy and the catheter designs in this patent application will help elevate the precision clinicians have grown to love with Aquadex,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “We’re always looking for ways to improve each component of our therapy and consistently equip providers with the tools they need to provide the best care.”

Aquadex SmartFlow is a simple, flexible and smart fluid management platform using ultrafiltration to stabilize patients experiencing fluid overload. It can be used by any bedside nurse trained on extracorporeal therapies and allows for up to a 4:1 patient to nurse ratio.

About CHF Solutions
CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload with its novel ultrafiltration therapy system. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System
The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the product inventions contained in this patent application. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS:
Claudia Napal Drayton
Chief Financial Officer, CHF Solutions, Inc.
952-345-4205
ir@chf-solutions.com

Matt Bacso, CFA
Gilmartin Group LLC
Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com

MEDIA:
Jessica Stebing
Health+Commerce
260-336-6202
jstebing@healthandcommerce.com




