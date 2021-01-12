Microchip Releases Industry’s First 24G SAS/PCIe Gen 4 Tri-mode Storage Controllers into Production

“We continue to offer the most versatile and innovative controller portfolio for an industry that is rapidly migrating to PCIe Gen4-based servers and NVMe SSDs for performance storage while continuing to leverage SAS/SATA HDDs for bulk storage,” said Pete Hazen, vice president of Microchip’s data center solutions business unit. “Our industry firsts include support for a PCIe Gen 4 interface with DirectPath technology for low-latency NVMe transactions, and 24G SAS with Dynamic Channel Multiplexing (DCM) for more efficient aggregation of lower-speed SAS or SATA hard drives onto 24G SAS infrastructure.”

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Server OEMs and cloud operators designing storage platforms for next-generation data centers need to deliver significantly higher performance through PCIe Gen 4 x16 CPU interfaces and support for the latest NVMe SSDs and 24G SAS infrastructure. Microchip (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced production release of the first products to deliver these capabilities; the Smart Storage PCIe Gen 4 Tri-Mode SmartROC (RAID-on-Chip) 3200 and SmartIOC (I/O Controller) 2200 storage controllers also provide proven security and manageability features for the most demanding server storage applications.

SmartROC 3200 and SmartIOC 2200 products support both x8 and x16 PCIe Gen 4 host interfaces and up to 32 lanes of SAS/SATA/NVMe connectivity. Support for up to 8 GB of on-board cache triples the RAID performance compared to competitive alternatives, while DCM delivers link efficiency of greater than 99% while ensuring full interoperability with existing legacy SAS/SATA infrastructure.

Microchip’s Smart Storage stack management tools simplify integration and enhance product flexibility for system integrators. The new Smart Storage products support SFF's Universal Backplane Management (UBM), Intel Virtual Pin Port (VPP) for intelligent backplane management, and DMTF’s standards-based Platform Level Data Model (PLDM)/Redfish Device Enablement (RDE) specification simplifying the implementation of out-of-band management over Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP)/Baseboard Management Controller (BMC).

Microchip’s Trusted Platform support delivers a new level of compute and supply chain security based on a hardware root of trust that is aligned with the Open Compute Security Project. Microchip has expanded on its unique maxCrypto Controller-Based Encryption (CBE) solution to support SAS, SATA, and now, NVMe media.

Deployment Tools

Microchip’s new Smart Storage platform offerings are supported by the company’s common set of deployment tools. These include maxView storage manager, ARCCONF management tools, DMTF’s standards-based PLDM/RDE and ChipLink diagnostic tools.

Availability

SmartROC 3200/SmartIOC 2200 storage controllers are available in volume production quantities, featuring up to 32 ports of SAS/SATA/NVMe connectivity. For additional information, visit www.microchip.com/smartstorage or contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

• Press image: www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/50746869293/sizes/l/

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. maxCrypto is a trademark of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.