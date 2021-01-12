 

Franchise Group, Inc. Prices $75 Million Offering of Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 14:03  |  71   |   |   

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of 2,976,191 shares of its 7.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share and liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the “Preferred Stock”), at an offering price of $25.20 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately $75 million before deducting underwriting discounts, the advisory fee and other estimated offering expenses.

In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 446,428 shares of Preferred Stock. The offering is expected to close on or about January 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

This offering is a reopening of the Company’s original issuance of Preferred Stock, which occurred on September 18, 2020. The additional shares of Preferred Stock sold in this offering will be consolidated, form a single series, and be fully fungible with all outstanding Preferred Stock. The Preferred Stock is listed on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “FRGAP.”

Dividends on the Preferred Stock are paid when declared by the Company’s Board of Directors at a fixed rate of 7.50% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per year, equivalent to $1.875 per year. Dividends on the Preferred Stock are payable quarterly in arrears, on or about the 15th day of January, April, July and October of each year and the first dividend on the Preferred Stock sold in this offering will be paid on or about April 15, 2021 in an amount equal to $0.46875 per share.

Net proceeds of this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding future acquisitions and investments.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Incapital LLC, D.A. Davidson & Co., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., National Securities Corporation and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as book-running managers for this offering. Aegis Capital Corp., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. and Huntington Securities, Inc. are acting as co-managers for this offering. The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 31, 2020, and declared effective by the SEC on June 22, 2020.  The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained, when available, from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting:   B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com, Telephone: (703) 312-9580.

Seite 1 von 3
Franchise Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Franchise Group, Inc. Prices $75 Million Offering of Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its underwritten registered public offering of 2,976,191 shares of its 7.50% Series A …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Offering of Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
05.01.21
Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences
28.12.20
Franchise Group, Inc. Completes the Acquisition of FFO Home