 

Publishing Magnate and Former Chair of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. Paul Godfrey Appointed to Board of Bragg Gaming

Renowned political and business leader to provide guidance on Bragg’s North American expansion strategy

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Canadian publishing magnate and former Chair of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp Paul Godfrey has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Bragg, effective today.

“Paul’s extensive experience in the media, gaming and sports worlds will be invaluable as we move forward with our rapid growth plans,” noted Adam Arviv, CEO of Bragg Gaming Group. “We’re extremely pleased to have him join the championship team that we’re building and look forward to his guidance.”

Mr. Godfrey’s experience in the Canadian gaming industry will also prove valuable as the Canadian government moves forward with their recently announced proposed federal legalization of single-event sports betting. Mr. Godfrey will guide Bragg’s strategy in this evolving market.

“I’m very excited to join the Bragg team,” said Mr. Godfrey. “They’ve had an exceptional year in 2020 and are on track to becoming a leader in the world gaming space. I’m happy to add my expertise to the mission.”

Mr. Godfrey is a renowned business leader and Canadian politician. He was the Founder of Postmedia in 2010 and held the role of President and CEO of Postmedia Network. He continues to act as Chair of Postmedia. Mr. Godfrey holds the role of Chairman of the Board of Trustees of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI-UN.TO), and is on the Board of Directors of Canadian-based airline Cargojet (CJT.TO). He also previously held the role of Publisher and CEO of the Toronto Sun Publishing. Mr. Godfrey is a recipient of the Order of Canada and of the Order of Ontario.

Mr. Godfrey was also an active participant in multiple Canadian professional sports organizations. As the former President and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, he was a member of the team that built Toronto’s SkyDome, now known as Rogers Centre, which was the first stadium to have a fully retractable motorized roof. Prior to his high-profile business career, Mr. Godfrey was a prominent Canadian politician, acting as an alderman and subsequently, Chairman of Metropolitan Toronto.

