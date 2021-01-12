 

GameSquare Esports Inc. Expands on the Outlook and Strategy for the Proposed Acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. Within the Gaming and Esports Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), a Canadian gaming and esports company, is pleased to provide additional details on the proposed combination of GameSquare and Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”), a privately held gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada (the “Transaction”). Reciprocity is an established gaming and esports brand with assets in the United States of America, Asia and Latin America, three of the largest and fastest growing global markets. The Transaction, if completed, is anticipated to provide expanded access to important gaming and esports markets by complementing GameSquare’s operations in Europe through the Company’s subsidiary, Code Red Inc. (“Code Red”), The Authentic Esports Agency, with the Gaming Community Network (“GCN”), based in Los Angeles. As further described in a press release dated November 25, 2020, the combination of GameSquare and Reciprocity is expected to significantly increase the revenue profile of the combined entity and to result in a high growth company that generates positive EBITDA in the twelve months following closing. Please see the Company’s press release dated January 4, 2021 for more information about the arrangement agreement that was entered into in connection with the Transaction, which is available on the Company’s profiles at www.sedar.com and www.theCSE.com.

The closing of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including, inter alia, applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals, including a final court order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List), and other closing conditions customarily found in business combinations similar to the Transaction. Closing is expected to occur in March 2021.

“I look forward to bringing Reciprocity and its outstanding gaming and esports assets under the GameSquare umbrella,” said Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare. “The team in Los Angeles is experienced, hungry, and motivated to grow GCN as a full-service marketing and media group. GCN has shown that it can bridge the gap between gaming communities and global brands seeking to reach the lucrative esports demographic. We strongly believe that businesses authentically connecting global brands to gaming and esports enthusiasts are well positioned for meaningful growth as the industry sees increasing marketing spend diverted towards this important new form of entertainment. GCN and Reciprocity’s teams in Asia and Latin America are great additions to our platform as we build a leading international gaming and esports organization.”

Seite 1 von 5


Gamesquare Esports Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GameSquare Esports Inc. Expands on the Outlook and Strategy for the Proposed Acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. Within the Gaming and Esports Industry TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), a Canadian gaming and esports company, is pleased to provide additional details on the proposed combination of GameSquare and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
GameSquare Esports Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Reciprocity Corp. to Build a Leading International Gaming and Esports Company