GameSquare Esports Inc. Expands on the Outlook and Strategy for the Proposed Acquisition of Reciprocity Corp. Within the Gaming and Esports Industry

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), a Canadian gaming and esports company, is pleased to provide additional details on the proposed combination of GameSquare and Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”), a privately held gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada (the “Transaction”). Reciprocity is an established gaming and esports brand with assets in the United States of America, Asia and Latin America, three of the largest and fastest growing global markets. The Transaction, if completed, is anticipated to provide expanded access to important gaming and esports markets by complementing GameSquare’s operations in Europe through the Company’s subsidiary, Code Red Inc. (“Code Red”), The Authentic Esports Agency, with the Gaming Community Network (“GCN”), based in Los Angeles. As further described in a press release dated November 25, 2020, the combination of GameSquare and Reciprocity is expected to significantly increase the revenue profile of the combined entity and to result in a high growth company that generates positive EBITDA in the twelve months following closing. Please see the Company’s press release dated January 4, 2021 for more information about the arrangement agreement that was entered into in connection with the Transaction, which is available on the Company’s profiles at www.sedar.com and www.theCSE.com.



The closing of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including, inter alia, applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals, including a final court order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List), and other closing conditions customarily found in business combinations similar to the Transaction. Closing is expected to occur in March 2021.

“I look forward to bringing Reciprocity and its outstanding gaming and esports assets under the GameSquare umbrella,” said Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare. “The team in Los Angeles is experienced, hungry, and motivated to grow GCN as a full-service marketing and media group. GCN has shown that it can bridge the gap between gaming communities and global brands seeking to reach the lucrative esports demographic. We strongly believe that businesses authentically connecting global brands to gaming and esports enthusiasts are well positioned for meaningful growth as the industry sees increasing marketing spend diverted towards this important new form of entertainment. GCN and Reciprocity’s teams in Asia and Latin America are great additions to our platform as we build a leading international gaming and esports organization.”