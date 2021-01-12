 

H2O Innovation Capturing Synergies and Strengthening Strategic Geographies

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – With renewed focus on cross-business collaboration, H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to share two recent successes highlighting the synergies between its subsidiary, Genesys, and other business lines.

“Managing Directors of our business lines are collaborating in many ways to develop comprehensive solutions for our customers around the world. We have recently seen two significant examples of real synergies and integration opportunities – between Genesys and Piedmont, and between Genesys, PWT, and our WTS business line – that created added value for our customers. These types of synergies are a clear focus of the 3-Year Strategic Plan we presented in November,” stated Gregory Madden, Chief Strategic Officer of H2O Innovation.

Strengthening customer relationships by focusing on these types of synergies should lead to increased recurring sales for the Corporation, which typically results in improving overall gross margins. These activities can often present opportunities for the Specialty Products businesses to develop new products to support their customers.

Genesys’ Algerian distributor recently signed an agreement to represent Piedmont’s business line as well. Algeria is one of the world’s major players in mega seawater membrane desalination plants, defined as plants operating at capacities greater than 100,000 m3/day, with 10 mega plants and nearly 2,000,000 m3/day total capacity. An agreement with Medchem, a long standing Genesys distributor who have direct access to the aftermarket, represents significant strategic growth potential for Piedmont. Under this new agreement Piedmont should be able to address many retrofit and recurrent business opportunities coming from end-users.

In North America, Genesys and PWT, with the support of H2O Innovation’s WTS Services team, combined forces to solve a difficult membrane fouling issue for a gold mine in Nevada. Genesys’ Genmine range of products, specifically targeted to difficult mining waters, provided a unique solution that was proven in the laboratory and verified in the field. Prior to the acquisition of Genesys by H2O Innovation, the team had little geographic coverage in North America, one of the biggest mining markets in the world with over 130 plants using membrane technology treating over 800,000 m3/day of mine water. The cross-business team worked together with the client to understand and solve the problem, showing great customer care.

