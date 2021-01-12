 

Cerence Introduces Cerence Look, Revolutionizing the Way Drivers Interact With the World Around Them

Mercedes-Benz is the first OEM to introduce Cerence Look in its highly personalized and intuitive infotainment system MBUX, recently launched in the new S-Class

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today introduced Cerence Look, a revolutionary new product that enables drivers and passengers to interact with points of interest outside the car, delivering the knowledge and intuition of a human copilot via the automotive assistant. Cerence Look is first being deployed by Mercedes-Benz in its new Travel Knowledge feature in the new generation MBUX.

Providing a new, natural way to interact with the environment outside the car, Cerence Look uses novel environment reconstruction, existing hardware, and car sensor data to deliver information about points of interest along a driver’s route. Where drivers previously had to manually search for information about stores, restaurants and cafes, hotels, landmarks, etc., they can now simply look at a building and ask the automotive assistant for information, creating a faster and more productive way of gaining needed knowledge while on the road. For example, a driver can simply look at a coffee shop and ask, “What is the name of that restaurant?” or “What is that café on my left?” Or, the driver can look at a historic landmark like the Burg Teck castle in Germany, for example, and get information by simply asking, “Tell me about this castle.” Cerence Look turns the automotive assistant into an intuitive, knowledgeable companion that has abundant insight about everything a driver may encounter on their journey.

“In a typical car setting, it can be challenging for drivers to gather information about the world around them without compromising their safety by pulling out their smartphones,” said Stefan Ortmanns, EVP & General Manager, Core Products, Cerence. “Cerence Look solves for this, providing intuitive, multimodal interaction that, when combined with voice recognition, makes it easier and more natural than ever to engage with the automotive assistant and gain critical knowledge about the outside world.”

To learn more about Mercedes-Benz Travel Knowledge, visit here. For more information on Cerence Look, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/beyond-voice/cerence-look. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

