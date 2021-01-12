 

Leading Ophthalmology Organization Launches Podcast Video with Firas Rahhal, MD, to Explore the Genesis and Promise of Outlook Therapeutics’ ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg)

  • Leading retina clinician Dr. Rahhal discusses the market need for an FDA-approved ophthalmic bevacizumab for treating wet AMD and other retinal diseases
  • Terry Dagnon, COO, and Jeff Evanson, CCO, of Outlook Therapeutics share the clinical rationale and regulatory framework for developing ONS-5010 as an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for retinal disease
  • Podcast video from Ophthalmology Innovation Summit is available here

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, announces the release of a podcast video produced by the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) featuring Firas Rahhal, MD, a partner at Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and Associate Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the UCLA School of Medicine and two members of Outlook Therapeutics’ management team, Terry Dagnon, Chief Operating Officer, and Jeff Evanson, Chief Commercial Officer. The interview, led by Dr. Rahhal, discusses how and why Outlook Therapeutics is advancing its investigational compound ONS-5010, now in Phase 3 clinical trials, towards filing with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first approved and cGMP-manufactured ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab designed to meet the needs of the retina community.

The clinical value of bevacizumab in treating retinal disease is already well established, based on prior research and nearly 15 years of clinical use. However, to date clinicians who wish to use it as a less expensive alternative to the costly approved drugs, EYLEA, LUCENTIS and BEOVU, must use off-label repackaged IV bevacizumab (Avastin) from compounding pharmacies because no FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab is currently available.

“There is a real clinical and market need for an approved bevacizumab that is manufactured in a cGMP facility and falls within the regular drug supply chain. In my practice we currently use off-label repackaged IV bevacizumab for approximately half my wet AMD patients, which makes me very interested to learn more about the development of an FDA-approved ophthalmic bevacizumab such as ONS-5010 that I could use,” said Dr. Rahhal. “It was great to hear from seasoned biopharma industry professionals about the strategy behind their clinical development program for such a noteworthy product.”

