Clubhouse Media Group Influencer and Racing Star Lindsay Brewer Partners with Skip Barber Racing

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc., d/b/a Clubhouse Media Group (OTCMKTS:TONJ) (“Clubhouse Media”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a global aggregate social media reach of over 100 million followers, and Skip Barber Racing School ( “Skip Barber Racing”), one of the largest automotive education and entertainment companies and one of the most successful motorsports racing schools in the world, together, are excited to announce a new partnership with Clubhouse Media influencer Lindsay Brewer, an emerging star female race car driver with more than 2 million social media followers.

As a feature aspect of the partnership, Brewer will develop specialized racing content at Skip Barber Racing that will live on her social media channels, helping to inspire women and girls interested in competitive motorsports and demonstrate the capacity of female racers to compete on even terms in a traditionally male-dominated sport. The partnership was facilitated by Doiyen Management, a Clubhouse Media subsidiary.

Chris Young, Co-Founder of Clubhouse Media, remarked, “Our collaboration with Skip Barber Racing is an opportunity to enable Lindsay to pursue her natural talents and highlight her 12-year racing career. It will also offer a tremendous brand partner the opportunity to reach out to a new audience while dramatically expanding our own reach through events and content with the potential to access over 100 million viewers and allow Clubhouse Media to gain visibility at major international events alongside other prominent global brands.”

A rising star in global competitive motorsports, Brewer is widely believed to have the potential to emerge as only the third female Formula One competitor ever, and the first to come from the U.S. She will be participating in the 2021 Skip Barber Race Series, as well as the SRO World Challenge series as a member of the Skip Barber Race Team.

“We are thrilled to work with Clubhouse Media to reach a new audience for Skip Barber Racing School,” said Dan DeMonte, Chief Marketing Officer for Skip Barber Racing. “Clubhouse Media is able to deliver an authentic experience to a new audience fueled by Lindsay’s passion for racing, where she shows promise as a rising star and the capacity to follow in the footsteps and rich history of successful female drivers such as Lyn St. James, Danica Patrick, Sarah Fisher, Katherine Legge, and Sabre Cook.”