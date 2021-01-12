 

Clubhouse Media Group Influencer and Racing Star Lindsay Brewer Partners with Skip Barber Racing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Brewer partners with iconic motorsports brand to refine her racing skills and provide content for her 2 million social media followers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc., d/b/a Clubhouse Media Group (OTCMKTS:TONJ) (“Clubhouse Media”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a global aggregate social media reach of over 100 million followers, and Skip Barber Racing School ( “Skip Barber Racing”), one of the largest automotive education and entertainment companies and one of the most successful motorsports racing schools in the world, together, are excited to announce a new partnership with Clubhouse Media influencer Lindsay Brewer, an emerging star female race car driver with more than 2 million social media followers.

As a feature aspect of the partnership, Brewer will develop specialized racing content at Skip Barber Racing that will live on her social media channels, helping to inspire women and girls interested in competitive motorsports and demonstrate the capacity of female racers to compete on even terms in a traditionally male-dominated sport. The partnership was facilitated by Doiyen Management, a Clubhouse Media subsidiary.

Chris Young, Co-Founder of Clubhouse Media, remarked, “Our collaboration with Skip Barber Racing is an opportunity to enable Lindsay to pursue her natural talents and highlight her 12-year racing career. It will also offer a tremendous brand partner the opportunity to reach out to a new audience while dramatically expanding our own reach through events and content with the potential to access over 100 million viewers and allow Clubhouse Media to gain visibility at major international events alongside other prominent global brands.”

A rising star in global competitive motorsports, Brewer is widely believed to have the potential to emerge as only the third female Formula One competitor ever, and the first to come from the U.S. She will be participating in the 2021 Skip Barber Race Series, as well as the SRO World Challenge series as a member of the Skip Barber Race Team.

“We are thrilled to work with Clubhouse Media to reach a new audience for Skip Barber Racing School,” said Dan DeMonte, Chief Marketing Officer for Skip Barber Racing. “Clubhouse Media is able to deliver an authentic experience to a new audience fueled by Lindsay’s passion for racing, where she shows promise as a rising star and the capacity to follow in the footsteps and rich history of successful female drivers such as Lyn St. James, Danica Patrick, Sarah Fisher, Katherine Legge, and Sabre Cook.”

Seite 1 von 3
Tongji Healthcare Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clubhouse Media Group Influencer and Racing Star Lindsay Brewer Partners with Skip Barber Racing Brewer partners with iconic motorsports brand to refine her racing skills and provide content for her 2 million social media followersLOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire – Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc., d/b/a Clubhouse …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Saga Pure ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Clubhouse Media Group Announces the Upcoming Launch of “Clubhouse Vegas” in Las Vegas, Nevada
31.12.20
Clubhouse Media Group Looks Back on 2020’s Big Branding Deals as Traction Builds for 2021