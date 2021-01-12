 

STRATA Skin Sciences Announces the Introduction of “Home by XTRAC”

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company in dermatology and plastic surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced the introduction of a new business, branded “Home by XTRAC”. 

  • Provides an at-home, insurance-reimbursed treatment option for patients with certain skin diseases that do not qualify for in-office treatments
  • Leverages Company’s existing direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising and leads
  • Utilizes in-house Company resources and adds no significant cost
  • Commenced limited initial shipments and realized insurance payments in 2020
  • Anticipate a positive impact on revenue and profitability in 2021

Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, the Company’s President and CEO stated, “In 2019 alone, we had in excess of 40,000 leads driven by our direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising initiatives that we were not able to address with our in-office XTRAC excimer laser treatment. In an effort to meet the need for a home-based solution, we identified an approach that would enable us to leverage our existing internal resources to provide a viable, effective, affordable solution by introducing Home by XTRAC narrow band UVB light phototherapy. We are delighted to have the ability to add this new business to our XTRAC platform.”

STRATA’s FDA-approved XTRAC excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo and atopic dermatitis - skin diseases that impact more than 31 million people in the U.S. today. XTRAC has been shown in more than 150 peer-reviewed clinical studies to be the safest, most effective treatment on the market today. Quick and virtually painless without the side effects of other treatment options, it has been used more than 20 million times worldwide.

STRATA has partnered with an existing phototherapy device manufacturer to provide its newly branded Home by XTRAC solution. Further, the Company is using its in-house call center, reimbursement team, and its access to providers to fulfill and support a comprehensive patient journey that includes:

  • Identifying patients with needs (where there is no local provider; or out-of-pocket costs are an issue);
  • Referring patients to medical providers for telehealth visits;
  • When appropriate, obtaining a prescription for Home by XTRAC solution;
  • Confirming DME (Durable Medical Equipment) insurance benefits;
  • Delivering “Home by XTRAC” to patients, providing training; and
  • Collecting payment from insurance payers.

The anticipated per patient reimbursement, dependent on the patients’ condition, insurance coverage and the type of device for these DME products ranges from $1,316 to $5,163 per device per patient based upon the 2020 CMS rate schedule and is covered by most major insurance carriers.

