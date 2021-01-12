STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Metrics

Preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter revenues in the range of $6.6 million to $6.8 million

Preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter recurring revenues in the range of $5.0 million to $5.2 million

Worldwide installed base increased by 23 placements in the fourth quarter

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) a medical technology company in dermatology and plastic surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today reported preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter 2020 financial results and key operational metrics.