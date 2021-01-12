STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Metrics
Preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter revenues in the range of $6.6 million to $6.8 million
Preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter recurring revenues in the range of $5.0 million to $5.2 million
Worldwide installed base increased by 23 placements in the fourth quarter
HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) a medical technology company in dermatology and plastic surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today reported preliminary, unaudited fourth quarter 2020 financial results and key operational metrics.
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- Preliminary, unaudited total revenue is expected to range from $6.6 million to $6.8 million, compared to $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2020
- Preliminary, unaudited recurring revenue is expected to range from $5.0 million to $5.2 million, compared to $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2020
- Preliminary unaudited gross domestic recurring billings are expected to range from $5.2 million to $5.4 million, compared to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. (Reference this Non-GAAP measure below)
- Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash was $18.0 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $15.6 million as of December 31, 2019
Fourth Quarter Operational Highlights
- Placed 33 domestic XTRAC systems and removed 14, resulting in net systems placed in domestic dermatologists’ offices of 19, of which 12 are comebacks from previous excimer device owners
- Placed 4 additional XTRAC systems in international markets, including the first recurring revenue system in Japan
- Total XTRAC systems placed domestically reached 832 as of December 31, 2020, compared to 820 systems as of December 31, 2019
- Total XTRAC systems placed internationally reached 28 as of December 31, 2020, compared to 10 as of December 31, 2019
- Renewed cash secured note payable through December 30, 2021
Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, STRATA Skin Sciences’ President and CEO stated, “Our fourth quarter started very strong with October 2020 gross domestic recurring billings at 97% of the same period in 2019. However, we saw this trend begin to taper off in the second half of November due to the continued escalation of COVID-19 and the subsequent renewed stay at home orders. Encouragingly, our December results ultimately reflected the highest gross domestic billing month of 2020. Overall, we are pleased with the sequential revenue growth we experienced over the third quarter, as this provides us with a strong base to enter 2021.”
