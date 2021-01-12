Caprion-HistoGeneX Expands its Histological Biomarker Franchise by Joining Forces with Mosaic Laboratories

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprion-HistoGeneX, a leading global contract research laboratory services provider backed by Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), announced today the acquisition of Mosaic Laboratories LLC ("Mosaic"), a California-based company offering histology and immunohistochemistry services to global pharmaceutical clients. The addition of Mosaic further strengthens the North American base for Caprion-HistoGeneX's histopathology assay development and deployment, expands the volume of pathology services and consolidates the company's position as a world-leading service provider of histopathology biomarker analysis for global clinical trials.

Mosaic is a pioneer in using multiplex immunohistochemistry with spectral imaging and is recognized for its outstanding services for the development, validation and implementation of complex immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization and FISH assays, positioning itself as one of the most prominent and comprehensive providers in the field. Core Mosaic capabilities include study design, assay development and deployment, data interpretation, and services to support exploratory biomarker analysis at pre-clinical and clinical trial stages, thereby enabling timely decisions for patient selection.

"We are truly excited to join forces with Caprion-HistoGeneX. This partnership provides strong collaboration opportunities that will further support the programs of our clients and allow us to globalize our existing and future assays to support clinical trials," said Chris Kerfoot and Lisa Dauffenbach, Co-founders and Managing Members of Mosaic.

"The combination of Mosaic and Caprion-HistoGeneX strengthens our leadership position as a global provider of precision medicine services offering the full range of immunohistochemistry, immune monitoring, proteomics and genomics biomarkers" said Martin LeBlanc, CEO of Caprion-HistoGeneX. "Mosaic's excellent track record of developing and deploying complex immunohistochemistry assays will improve our ability to meet the rapidly expanding needs of our clients for histopathology services across our global network of laboratories in North America, Europe, and Asia, including China."