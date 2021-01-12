AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces State of Iowa Chooses HempOverview for Managing Registration and Oversight of Hemp Crops

Robin Pruisner, State Entomologist and Hemp Administrator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, stated, “Iowans are well-versed in producing corn, soybeans and various other crops for feeding and fueling the world. Hemp is an exciting addition to the mix, especially for people who want to farm, but have little land at their disposal. I am hopeful that processors and manufacturers follow suit, opening up local markets for hemp as well as adding value to the raw commodity.

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aer ial Syste ms Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced aerial imagery, data collection and analytics technologies, today announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has licensed the Company’s proprietary HempOverview platform to manage the state’s online registration, payment processing, comprehensive data collection and compliance oversight of hemp cultivation for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 planting seasons.

“After having largely managed registration, oversight and reporting of the 2020 hemp planting season manually, we recognized that we needed to adopt a more advanced technological solution to better streamline our registration and oversight processes moving forward. To that end, we believe that the HempOverview platform best serves the needs of the state and our farmers. We are very excited for the 2021 season.”

HempOverview, powered by AgEagle, marries the simplicity of a web-based data collection and management app with the power of map-based aerial imaging technology. State administrators and registered hemp growers are able to connect, share, and maintain proactive communications while collaborating to develop best practices for hemp cultivation registration, compliance and enforcement. Recent enhancements to the platform include:

User-generated planting and harvesting reports;

Weather data integration;

Unique QR code generation on licenses and certificates of analysis;

Increased automated reporting functionality;

User platform for law enforcement agencies;

In-map note taking and geo-located document uploading capabilities; and

Auto-generated destruction orders based on THC testing results.



“The state of Iowa joins the state of Florida as users of the HempOverview platform, further validating the need for a technological solution designed to meet the unique complexities of the emerging U.S. hemp industry,” said AgEagle CEO Michael Drozd. “AgEagle takes special pride in leveraging our Agtech experience and expertise to provide meaningful solutions for the industry’s key stakeholders.”