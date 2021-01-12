- Growth in demand for satellite data from various industry verticals, surge in demand for earth observation satellites, and privatization of space industry fuel the growth of the global satellite data services market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Satellite Data Services Market by Vertical (Energy & Power, Defense & Intelligence, Engineering & Infrastructure, Environmental, Agriculture, Maritime, Insurance and Transportation & Logistics), Service (Data Analytics and Image Data), End-Use (Commercial and Government & Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global satellite data services industry generated $5.52 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $19.36 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 19.1% from 2020 to 2027.