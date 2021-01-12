Satellite Data Services Market to Reach $19.36 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 19.1% CAGR Allied Market Research
- Growth in demand for satellite data from various industry verticals, surge in demand for earth observation satellites, and privatization of space industry fuel the growth of the global satellite data services market
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Satellite Data Services Market by Vertical (Energy & Power, Defense & Intelligence, Engineering & Infrastructure, Environmental, Agriculture, Maritime, Insurance and Transportation & Logistics), Service (Data Analytics and Image Data), End-Use (Commercial and Government & Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global satellite data services industry generated $5.52 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $19.36 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 19.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Prime determinants of growth
Rise in demand for satellite data from various industry verticals, increase in demand for earth observation satellites, and privatization of space industry drive the growth of the global satellite data services market. However, stringent government regulations for the implementation and lack of dedicated launch vehicles for small satellites hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and cloud computing in the space sector, surge in use of satellite data in the development of smart cities and connected vehicles, and increasing new space movement present new opportunities in the coming years.
Download Report Sample (252 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6793
Covid-19 Scenario
- The lockdown during covid-19 disrupted activities, various design, development, and manufacturing facilities, thereby limiting the market growth.
- Space manufacturers, furthermore, has undergone suspensions of new product deliveries and launches.
- Satellite imagery and analytics firms, however, have witnessed growing interest in remote monitoring of facilities. Furthermore, the key market players have experienced a short-term disruption in satellite development and its services during outbreak.
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Satellite Data Services Market Request Here!
0 Kommentare