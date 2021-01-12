Geratherm Medical AG: Geratherm subsidiary LMT Medical receives approval for Incubator System nomag(R) in China

Geratherm Medical AG/LMT Medical (ISIN: DE 0005495626): LMT Medical, a subsidiary of Geratherm Medical AG, has received product approval for the Chinese market for its MRI-capable incubator system for newborns.



The basis for the approval, which was granted over a period of five years, was, among other things, a successful clinical study conducted in China. With the LMT product, incubator system nomag(R) IC, premature and newborn infants can be examined directly in MRI - Magnetic Resonance Tomography - to diagnose any possible brain or organ damage. This is currently a unique solution worldwide. To date, more than 100 LMT Medical systems are in use worldwide. The Chinese market is considered one of the largest future markets for these systems. The approval will already have a positive impact on the company's sales development in 2021.

Geratherm Medical AG

Investor Relations

Geratherm Medical AG

Firmensitz: Fahrenheitstraße 1, 99331 Geratal

Registergericht: Amtsgericht Jena, HRB 111272

Vorstand: Dr. Gert Frank; Dipl.-Kfm. Christian Frick

Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender: Dipl.-Kfm. Rudolf Bröcker

Tel. 036205/98 0

E-Mail: info@geratherm.com

www.geratherm.com

Short company profil:

Geratherm Medical is an internationally operating medical products enterprise with the business areas Healthcare Diagnostic, Medical Warming Systems, Cardio/Stroke and Respiratory. Our company's roots are in temperature measurement in the medical sphere. In this business area we offer a broad spectrum of products, most of which have unique selling points. We supply our customers/patients with high-quality products ranging from thermometers to complex warming systems for use in the operating theatre and by emergency rescue services and MRI Diagnostic Incubator Systems for premature babies and newborns. In the Cardio business area we concentrate on the development of products for the detection of atrial fibrillation as a measure to prevent strokes. The Respiratory segment develops and markets products for the assessment of pulmonary function. In all mainly business areas, Geratherm has patent-protected basic technologies at its disposal. We regard ourselves as a research-based medical products company with a clear focus on medical diagnostic devices that generate vital data. Geratherm shares have been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since the year 2000. Geratherm Medical continues to be represented in the German Entrepreneurial Index and in the German Healthcare Index.

Contact:Dr. Gert Frank

12.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Geratherm Medical AG Fahrenheitstraße 1 99331 Geratal Germany Phone: +49 (0)36205 98-0 Fax: +49 (0)36205 98-1 15 E-mail: info@geratherm.com Internet: www.geratherm.com ISIN: DE0005495626 WKN: 549562 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1160113

End of News DGAP News Service

1160113 12.01.2021