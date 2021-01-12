Compeer Financial Delivers Superior User Experience with Citrix

“Diagnosing technology issues is always a challenge as it requires determining whether they are related to corporate infrastructure, employee factors such as their choice of device or ISP, or something else beyond our control,” said Scott Ament, Director Technical Operations, Compeer. “With Citrix Analytics for Performance, our service desk teams can solve issues faster than ever before – sometimes even ahead of when a user calls in for support. “

Our lives are driven by technology and we expect it to be always on and perform flawlessly – especially at work. It’s a tall order, but one that just got easier to deliver at Compeer Financial , thanks to Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Leveraging Citrix Analytics for Performance , the Farm Credit cooperative is able to proactively identify performance issues and quickly resolve them before they slow employees down.

A next-generation service that goes beyond monitoring server-side infrastructure, Citrix Analytics for Performance enables IT administrators to identify performance issues at the individual user level and proactively address them to deliver a superior experience that engages employees and keeps them happy and productive.

Using a proprietary machine learning engine that integrates real-time telemetry from Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, the solution quantifies a user’s experience into a unique “UX Score,” taking into account not just machine performance, but items that impact application access such as user logon time, network latency and even network stability. Using this score, IT administrators can:

Quickly uncover performance degradation and identify root causes

Reduce help desk calls related to application performance issues

Easily identify groups of users or specific business locations experiencing poor performance

Track performance trends and user experience anomalies

Effectively scale environments based on actual usage and load

Holistically assess and report on system performance and user experience

And the Compeer service desk teams are using it to do just this.

“Our service desk teams have become much more proactive,” Ament said. “Ahead of a service call, they can identify if a user seems to be having a poor experience and take action to fix it. We have reduced escalations and alleviated the delays that sometimes occur in seeking further assistance, as a result, and that has helped us deliver a better team member experience.”