Today’s complex, global supply chains face many challenges from unexpected events to fluctuations in demand, and sudden shifts in supply. At the same time, supply chain teams must free working capital while delivering exceptional service. In this webcast, attendees will explore the rules of the road for achieving MEIO success including how to use a Digital Twin to navigate complex scenario analysis, optimize inventory positions to reduce working capital, and enhance service levels within financial inventory limitations.

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, invites you to the upcoming webcast: Roadmap to Overcoming Five Obstacles to Achieving Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization . Featuring industry experts Martijn Lofvers, founder and chief trendwatcher, Supply Chain Media; Jonathan Jackman, vice president, EMEA, Logility; and Gokhan Usanmaz, product owner, innovation, Logility, this live webcast will explore how Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization (MEIO) can help improve customer service levels while removing excess and obsolete inventory.

Webcast at a Glance

Title: Roadmap to Overcoming Five Obstacles to Achieving Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization

Speakers: Martijn Lofvers, founder and chief trendwatcher, Supply Chain Media; Jonathan Jackman, vice president, EMEA, Logility; and Gokhan Usanmaz, product owner, innovation, Logility.

When: Wednesday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. CET

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

