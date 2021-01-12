 

Logility Webcast Roadmap to Overcoming Five Obstacles to Achieving Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization Success

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021   

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, invites you to the upcoming webcast: Roadmap to Overcoming Five Obstacles to Achieving Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization. Featuring industry experts Martijn Lofvers, founder and chief trendwatcher, Supply Chain Media; Jonathan Jackman, vice president, EMEA, Logility; and Gokhan Usanmaz, product owner, innovation, Logility, this live webcast will explore how Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization (MEIO) can help improve customer service levels while removing excess and obsolete inventory.

Today’s complex, global supply chains face many challenges from unexpected events to fluctuations in demand, and sudden shifts in supply. At the same time, supply chain teams must free working capital while delivering exceptional service. In this webcast, attendees will explore the rules of the road for achieving MEIO success including how to use a Digital Twin to navigate complex scenario analysis, optimize inventory positions to reduce working capital, and enhance service levels within financial inventory limitations.

Webcast at a Glance

Title: Roadmap to Overcoming Five Obstacles to Achieving Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization

Speakers: Martijn Lofvers, founder and chief trendwatcher, Supply Chain Media; Jonathan Jackman, vice president, EMEA, Logility; and Gokhan Usanmaz, product owner, innovation, Logility.

When: Wednesday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. CET

Register Today: http://bit.ly/3pvqLMW

About Logility

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from what is anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty and the timing and degree of business recovery; the irregular pattern of the Company’s revenues; dependence on particular market segments or customers; competitive pressures; market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; technological complexity; undetected software errors; potential product liability or warranty claims; risks associated with new product development; the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services; uncertainty about the viability and effectiveness of strategic alliances; American Software, Inc.’s ability to satisfy in a timely manner all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the SEC. For more information, contact: Kevin Liu, American Software, Inc., (626) 657-0013 or email kliu@amsoftware.com.

Logility is a registered trademark of Logility, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

