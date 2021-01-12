C-Reveal Therapeutics Added to Netcapital Inc.’s Portfolio; Launches Fundraising via Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. (OTC: NCPL) announced it will partner with C-Reveal Therapeutics to advance the company’s patent pending approach to exposing tumors to immune responses and therapies. As an indication of its high conviction in the company, Netcapital Inc. has taken an equity ownership stake in C-Reveal, adding the innovative immuno-oncology drug development company to its portfolio. C-Reveal Therapeutics is currently engaged in a round of equity fundraising via Netcapital. Additionally, C-Reveal will be attending the upcoming BIO Partnering at JPM Virtual conference and meeting with a number of major pharmaceutical firms to facilitate potential strategic partnerships.

“In 2019, new cancer cases impacted 1.8 million people in the US alone, and that number is growing. C-Reveal’s mission is to leverage a proprietary novel mechanism of action to enable the body's immune system to attack and kill cancer,” said Thomas Haag, Ph.D, J.D., C-Reveal Co-founder. “Our ground-breaking technology originated in Mark Cobbold’s lab at the Harvard Medical School and we are excited to be partnering with veteran precision oncology drug developer Keith Flaherty to bring new treatment options to patients in need.”

“Netcapital Advisors immediately recognized the potential of our important work. Their incredible team of former investment professionals and digital marketing specialists provided unique expertise and spent countless hours readying us for our capital raise; their entire team was truly dedicated to our success.”

“C-Reveal’s leadership affords extensive experience in oncology research and development as well as a successful track record in building valuable bio-pharma companies,” commented Cecilia Lenk, Netcapital Inc.’s CEO. “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with such a high caliber team to help advance C-Reveal’s innovative approach to increasing the efficacy of immune therapies in the treatment of cancer.”

About C-Reveal Therapeutics:

C-Reveal's proprietary technology, developed at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard University, helps the body's immune system to identify and destroy cancer cells by inhibiting key enzymes that conceal the disease. This patent pending approach is designed to improve the efficacy of treating a broad range of cancers. To learn more about the company, please visit: https://crev.bio/.