Trex Celebrates $200M Capacity Expansion Milestone

Since the mid-1990s, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented and revolutionized the composite decking category with its industry-leading lineup of low-maintenance, high-performance, eco-friendly products that have fundamentally changed the way people live outdoors. For more than 25 years, the company has focused on product innovation, operational excellence and partnerships with outstanding distributors, dealers and contractors – always with an eye on “engineering what’s next in outdoor living.” In keeping with this approach, Trex enters 2021 celebrating yet another historic milestone – the startup of its new Virginia production facility that caps a $200 million expansion program. The milestone bolsters the company’s position as the industry’s largest and most productive composite decking manufacturer.

“For every company there are moments that are history making, and this is definitely one of those for Trex,” said Bryan Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Company. “Thanks to the foresight and confidence of the Trex team and our board of directors to invest in this capacity expansion, we are embarking upon the next era of growth for our company. These strategic investments reinforce our faith in the future of Trex, our category leadership and our long-term commitment to deliver industry-leading products and service to our trade partners and customers.”

Anticipating the Inevitable

Driven by its best-in-class Trex Transcend decking product introduced in 2009, Trex has experienced more than a decade of record growth, including double-digit increases in compounded annual sales and profitability over the past five years. With a solid command of the composite category, Trex saw an opportunity to capture an even larger share of the decking market by introducing a composite product designed to compete more directly with its largest competitor – wood. In late 2018, the company launched its re-engineered Trex Enhance decking, offering all the performance benefits affiliated with the Trex brand at a price-point designed to compete directly with the wood decking market. Response from the channel and consumers was overwhelmingly positive, with demand quickly exceeding expectations.