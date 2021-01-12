 

MedCerts Partners with Guild Education to Provide Course Offerings to Fortune 500 Employees

Employees at Fortune 500 companies around the country will have the opportunity to learn new career skills via a partnership announced today between MedCerts, an online training platform for healthcare and IT certifications, and Guild Education, a certified B-Corp on a mission to unlock economic opportunity for America’s workforce through education and upskilling.

Guild Education works with universities and other training institutions to give employer partners a way to provide continuing education opportunities to their workforces, which includes more than 3 million working adults nationwide. MedCerts – a Stride company – will bring its healthcare and IT certifications to the Guild Education Learning Marketplace. More than 30 MedCerts programs will be available, such as Medical Assistant, Pharmacy Technician, Medical Billing, IT Security and IT Helpdesk Technician, and many of the certifications can be completed in just three months.

“Career growth shouldn’t be put on pause because of Covid-19,” said Jason Aubrey, MedCerts CEO. “We are glad that we are able to help individuals advance their careers in a way that’s efficient, convenient and most importantly, safe.”

The MedCerts certifications will be made available on the Guild Education platform, which enables companies to use education as a strategic initiative to support innovation and talent growth that ultimately leads to positive corporate return on investment.

“Our partnership with MedCerts allows us to offer our employer partners the opportunity to upskill their workforce in healthcare and IT—two of the most in-demand industries right now,” said Paul Freedman, President of the Learning Marketplace at Guild Education. “Current events have highlighted huge skills training gaps in both of these fields, and we are happy to be able to help our employer partners fill them.”

MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning Solutions and apprenticeships. Founded in 2009, MedCerts has become one of Inc.’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and has helped over 25,000 students gain credentials for new careers. MedCerts was acquired by Stride in 2020, representing a significant step in Stride’s growth into the healthcare education sector at a time when the world’s attention is focused on the healthcare industry and economic recovery.

