 

Heritage Global Expects Significant Net Operating Growth in Fourth Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that it expects to report significant growth in net operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily related to the closing of multiple large transactions in the Company’s industrial auction business. Based on its preliminary review of fourth quarter 2020 financial results, the Company anticipates that net operating income (NOI) is likely to at least double from the $1.6 million in NOI reported for the third quarter of 2020, which will represent even more substantial growth from the NOI reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Heritage Global’s Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove commented, “We are very pleased with our strong preliminary fourth quarter operating results, which benefitted from the closing of several large transactions at Heritage Global Partners. Our business enters 2021 fundamentally strengthened with considerable momentum across our platform and I congratulate our team for their successful efforts in navigating the unprecedented challenges of 2020.”

Heritage Global intends to report fourth quarter and full year 2020 results by mid-March 2021.

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs only as of the date of this communication, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, and interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Heritage Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heritage Global Expects Significant Net Operating Growth in Fourth Quarter 2020 Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced that it expects to report significant growth in net operating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity