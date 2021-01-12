Bradley Wendt Returns as a Senior Consultant to the Finance Practice at Charles River Associates (CRA)

“We are pleased to welcome Brad back after his two-year appointment as Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury,” added Paul Maleh , CRA’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “He is a leader in the financial markets field and his in-depth industry and government experience strengthens CRA’s client offerings.”

CRA’s Finance Co-Practice Leader Stephen O’Neil said, “We are excited to have Brad back on the team. His strong expertise will enhance how we address client matters dealing with fixed income capital markets, securities pricing, best execution practices, regulatory compliance, and municipal securities.”

Mr. Wendt led U.S. Treasury’s fiscal engagement with Puerto Rico leadership on all issues central to the territory’s insolvency and economic recovery. Additionally, he interfaced with multiple federal agencies designing the fiscal controls required for disbursing $40 billion in disaster recovery funds and $10 billion of energy grid restoration.

Prior to joining CRA, Mr. Wendt was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where he created the firm’s municipal capital markets group. He spent a decade leading the group’s structuring, origination, trading, securitization, hedging, pricing, product development, and end-of-day portfolio valuations.

While at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Wendt also co-founded BondDesk, the leading trading platform for retail fixed income (currently d/b/a Tradeweb Direct). Upon retiring from Goldman Sachs, Mr. Wendt became BondDesk’s president and senior regulatory and credit officer for its trading platform. The trading platform electronically interfaces with 100,000 registered representatives, executing 30,000 fixed income transactions per day.

During Mr. Wendt’s 30-year finance career, he directly participated in $100 billion in security underwritings. His market innovations include municipal bonds linked to inflation (“MuniCPIs”) and municipal notes linked to a short-term reset (“IndexedNotes”). Mr. Wendt was awarded the Institutional Investor municipal capital markets Deal of the Year for innovative hedging of changes in federal tax law.