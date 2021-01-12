 

Bradley Wendt Returns as a Senior Consultant to the Finance Practice at Charles River Associates (CRA)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced the return of Bradley Wendt as a Senior Consultant to the firm’s Finance Practice.

“We are pleased to welcome Brad back after his two-year appointment as Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury,” added Paul Maleh, CRA’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “He is a leader in the financial markets field and his in-depth industry and government experience strengthens CRA’s client offerings.”

CRA’s Finance Co-Practice Leader Stephen O’Neil said, “We are excited to have Brad back on the team. His strong expertise will enhance how we address client matters dealing with fixed income capital markets, securities pricing, best execution practices, regulatory compliance, and municipal securities.”

Mr. Wendt led U.S. Treasury’s fiscal engagement with Puerto Rico leadership on all issues central to the territory’s insolvency and economic recovery. Additionally, he interfaced with multiple federal agencies designing the fiscal controls required for disbursing $40 billion in disaster recovery funds and $10 billion of energy grid restoration.

Prior to joining CRA, Mr. Wendt was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where he created the firm’s municipal capital markets group. He spent a decade leading the group’s structuring, origination, trading, securitization, hedging, pricing, product development, and end-of-day portfolio valuations.

While at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Wendt also co-founded BondDesk, the leading trading platform for retail fixed income (currently d/b/a Tradeweb Direct). Upon retiring from Goldman Sachs, Mr. Wendt became BondDesk’s president and senior regulatory and credit officer for its trading platform. The trading platform electronically interfaces with 100,000 registered representatives, executing 30,000 fixed income transactions per day.

During Mr. Wendt’s 30-year finance career, he directly participated in $100 billion in security underwritings. His market innovations include municipal bonds linked to inflation (“MuniCPIs”) and municipal notes linked to a short-term reset (“IndexedNotes”). Mr. Wendt was awarded the Institutional Investor municipal capital markets Deal of the Year for innovative hedging of changes in federal tax law.

Seite 1 von 2
CRA International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bradley Wendt Returns as a Senior Consultant to the Finance Practice at Charles River Associates (CRA) Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced the return of Bradley Wendt as a Senior Consultant to the firm’s Finance Practice. “We are pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Pfizer Invests $120 Million in Biotechnology Innovation Through the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Charles River Associates (CRA) to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
05.01.21
FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities’ PIPP RFP Auction: Information Sessions for Prospective Bidders on Thursday, January 14, 2021