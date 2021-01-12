IsZo Capital Issues Letter to Nam Tai Shareholders Regarding Status of Lawsuit to Invalidate the Company’s Dilutive Private Placement
IsZo Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, “IsZo”), a long-term shareholder of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) (“Nam Tai” or the “Company”) with beneficial ownership of approximately 11% of the Company’s outstanding shares,1 today issued the below letter to shareholders regarding its lawsuit in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court against Nam Tai, Kaisa Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG: 1638) wholly-owned subsidiary Greater Sail Limited and West Ridge Investment Company Limited.
In an effort to continue providing shareholders with transparency into our efforts at Nam Tai and address the many questions we have received since commencing litigation in response to the dilutive private placement, IsZo has made public its statement of claim and other helpful materials at www.FixNTP.com/resources.
January 12, 2021
Fellow Shareholders,
You are likely aware that IsZo Capital LP (together with its affiliates, “IsZo” or “we”) filed a lawsuit against Nam Tai Property Inc. (“Nam Tai” or the “Company”) in October 2020 after the Company announced a $170 million private placement that distributed more than 16 million common shares to Kaisa Group Holdings Limited’s (“Kaisa”) wholly-owned subsidiary Greater Sail Limited (“Kaisa-Greater Sail”) and more than 2.6 million common shares to West Ridge Investment Company Limited (“West Ridge”). Our lawsuit contends that the Kaisa allies currently in control of Nam Tai initiated this dilutive and unjustifiable transaction in response to IsZo obtaining requisite support to convene a meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”), whereat investors could vote to reconstitute the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Today’s communication intends to deliver an update on the legal process and reinforce our unwavering commitment to facilitating necessary change atop Nam Tai.
We believe there are several key points in the legal process shareholders should be aware of:
The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (the “Court”) initially granted IsZo’s request for an injunction designed to protect shareholders as the legality of the transaction
is contested. Nam Tai has since agreed to provide certain undertakings to the Court imposing restrictions similar to an injunction for the duration of the litigation process.
Shareholders should feel confident that Nam Tai’s ability to take further value-destructive actions is restricted.
