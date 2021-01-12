Stratus Properties Inc. Announces Sale of The Saint Mary for $60 Million

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today that on January 11, 2021, its subsidiary The Saint Mary, L.P. completed the sale of The Saint Mary, a 240-unit luxury, garden-style apartment project in the Circle C community in Austin, Texas, for $60 million, or $250,000 per unit.

The Saint Mary (Photo: Business Wire)

William H. Armstrong III, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stratus, stated, “The sale of The Saint Mary is another example of the substantial value we create for our shareholders with our proven approach to developing and owning well-located properties in strong Texas markets. In fact, we believe that the per unit sales price for The Saint Mary is the highest ever recorded in the Austin MSA for traditional garden-style surface-parked apartment product.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “I am proud of our team for navigating the highly complex entitlement, design and leasing processes that maximized this development opportunity to meet market demand. Our team’s knowledge of and deep relationships in the market have enabled Stratus to raise third-party equity capital, arrange bank financing, oversee construction, expedite lease-up and manage and close the sale during a pandemic – all in less than three years. We look forward to reinvesting the proceeds of the sale in our robust pipeline of opportunities.”

After closing costs and payment of the outstanding construction loan, the sale generated net proceeds of approximately $34 million. Stratus anticipates receiving approximately $21.3 million from the subsidiary in connection with the sale. Stratus expects to recognize a pre-tax gain on the sale, net of gain allocated to noncontrolling interests, of approximately $14 million.

The sale generated an IRR to Stratus of approximately 62% calculated based on the company’s carrying value of the property contributed to the project, resulting in an equity multiple of 3.55x. The sale price reflects a 28% premium to the gross value for The Saint Mary used in the calculation of Stratus’ estimated net asset value as of December 31, 2019 as shown in Stratus’ Investor Presentation dated March 25, 2020 available on Stratus’ website.