 

EVBox to Present at 23rd Annual ICR Conference

EVBox Group, a leading global provider of smart charging solutions for electric vehicles (“EV”), today announced that the Company will participate at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. Kristof Vereenooghe, President and CEO, will present on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

In December 2020, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY.U, TPGY, TPGY WS), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed by TPG, entered into an agreement with ENGIE New Business S.A.S., a wholly owned subsidiary of Engie, to acquire its subsidiary EV Charged B.V. (the “Company”, “EVBox” or “EVBox Group”) for a combination of cash and equity. The transaction will result in EVBox becoming a public company with its common shares and warrants trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “EVB” and “EVB WS”.

Additional information can be found at https://news.evbox.com/en-US/193985-evbox-group-to-become-public-compa ...

Webcast Information:

This event will only be available via links to the live webcast of the presentation at 3:30pm ET. Please click the following link to register and receive further instructions to join the webcast: https://icrinc.zoom.us/webinar/register/3016104026583/WN_eBHuU69RSdyuD ...

About EVBox Group

Founded in 2010, EVBox Group is a leading global provider of EV charging technologies, empowering forward-thinking businesses to drive sustainable mobility, by offering integrated, flexible and scalable EV charging solutions. As a technology pioneer, EVBox Group has been at the forefront of many industry-defining developments including actively promoting smart charging technologies, price transparency and free roaming of charging infrastructure across borders. EVBox Group always seeks to collaborate closely with industry partners and public organizations, with the goal of providing customers and drivers the best charging experience. EVBox Group has been a pioneer and promoter of open standards and offers its drivers a network of more than 200,000 charge ports and its site hosts a possibility to open their charging infrastructure to more than 2 million drivers. EVBox Group is active in all market segments, with customers varying from residential to workplace to retail to fleets and automakers— who all trust the company’s proven, complete charging solutions to help them efficiently and sustainably expand their business. For more information, visit evbox.com. For media questions, please reach out to press@evbox.com.

About TPG Pace Group and TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.

TPG Pace Group is TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform. TPG Pace Group has a long-term, patient, and highly flexible investor base, allowing it to seek compelling opportunities that will thrive in the public markets. TPG Pace Group has sponsored five special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”) and raised more than $3 billion since 2015. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. raised $350 million in its October 2020 IPO in order to seek a business combination target that combines attractive business fundamentals with, or with the potential for strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) principles and practices. For more information, visit https://www.tpg.com/pace-beneficial-finance.

