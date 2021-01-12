SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints Karl Rotthier as its future Chief Executive Officer
- The new company1 will be the largest API player in the European Union, with approximately €1 billion in expected sales by 2022
- Karl Rotthier joins Sanofi as EUROAPI Chief Executive Officer and further lead the creation of this new Europe-based industry champion
- EUROAPI will help securing significant API manufacturing and supply capacities that are critical for patients in Europe and beyond
- An IPO on Euronext Paris will be evaluated for 2022 - subject to market conditions
Paris – January 12th, 2021 - Sanofi chooses EUROAPI as the name for the future leading European company dedicated to the development, production and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).
EUROAPI will represent the “made in Europe” API state-of-the-art industrial capabilities and technologies, with approximately €1 billion in expected sales by 2022. It will rank number 1 in small molecules API, and number 2 on the global API market2. Addressing recent increasing medicine shortages that critically impact patient care, EUROAPI will ensure additional API supply capacities for Europe and beyond, and help balancing the industry’s heavy reliance on API sourced from other regions.
Sanofi also announces the appointment of Karl Rotthier as the EUROAPI future Chief Executive Officer, effective January 18th. Karl Rotthier, 53 years old, is a seasoned leader with a strong API business experience. He was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of Centrient Pharmaceuticals, and had the opportunity throughout his 29-years international career in the Netherands, Germany, Austria, Belgium and Singapore, to also drive operational carve-outs and spin-offs.
