 

John Gray, principal of one of the largest shareholders of Rideshare Rental, Inc. (formerly YayYo, Inc.) (ticker symbol YAYO) has loaned the Company $500,000 in return for a convertible note

John Patrick O’Neill, a member of Rideshare Rental, Inc’s board of directors, purchases an additional 100,000 shares of YAYO Stock

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rideshare Rental, Inc., formerly YayYo, Inc. ("RSR" or the "Company") (Other OTC:YAYO), which, acting through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, is a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, today announced that John Gray, the principal of one of the Company's largest shareholders, the Gray Mars Venus Trust, Arizona 2015, has agreed to extend a loan to the Company in the amount of $500,000, in return for which he will receive a convertible note issued by RSR (the "Note"). The Note will mature after twelve (12) months and the loan will bear interest at a fixed rate of six percent (6%). If the debt represented by the Note is converted by Mr. Gray, either in whole or in part, into shares of YAYO common stock, those shares will have registration rights. The Company will apply the loan extended by Mr. Gray toward its growth strategy and working capital.

In addition, John O’Neill, a member of the Company's board of directors, has acquired 100,000 shares of Company common stock, which, in addition to his purchase of 135,000 common shares in June 2020 after becoming a Company director, and his prior open market purchases, brings his total shareholdings to 252,100.

Mr. Gray commented. "I have been deeply involved with RSR, including supplying capital to it, since inception. I truly believe this a great company with huge upside and want to support its continuing growth. Management has done an extraordinary job of building the Company and repositioning it during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ramy El-Batrawi, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased to see the confidence that both our largest outside stockholder and a member of the RSR board has in the Company and its management. Mr. El-Batrawi continued, "John Gray and myself are not the only large shareholders who believe in the Company and who have confidence in its future prospects. Another large shareholder, Terren Peizer, last year purchased nearly 1.5 million common shares in addition to his IPO stake. I’m delighted to see that members of the RSR board have the same confidence; other directors, including Sidhu Harbant and our board chairman Stephen Sanchez, have purchased common shares in the open market since our IPO."

