Green Plains Completes York USP Upgrade

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE), today announced the completion of its upgrade to United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Grade alcohol at its York, Neb. biorefinery. The York upgrade included the installation of a new distillation production unit, and remains capable of producing up to 50 million gallons per year.



“The high purity alcohol produced at York has been utilized in some of the leading cleaning products in the world, and due to its favorable characteristics, has been perfectly suited for use in sanitizers and disinfectants. Now that we are producing USP Grade alcohol at scale we are expanding our customer base to consumer product companies that seek higher quality alcohols while continuing to serve our existing customers,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains. “Combined with the Ultra-High Protein technology we are constructing across our platform, this upgrade represents an integral component of our transformation. We believe it will enhance our overall financial strength, help drive predictable and recurring earnings, and provide cash flows that will help accelerate the funding of our Ultra-High Protein buildout.”