TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct Fourth Quarter and FY 2020 Conference Call February 3rd, 2021

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 3rd, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 performance.



Telephone access is available by dialing 800-458-4121 or international 323-794-2093 (ID 2336839). The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, www.ttm.com , and will remain accessible for one week following the live event.