Global Ship Lease Initiates Quarterly Dividend for Common Shares

Company to initiate quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per Class A Common Share, with effect from first quarter of 2021

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a new dividend policy under which the Company intends to pay shareholders a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per Class A Common Share with effect from the first quarter of 2021.



George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease, commented, “Following our recently announced refinancing of our 2022 Notes on substantially improved terms, as well as the numerous other steps we have taken to strengthen our fleet, our balance sheet, and our extensive contracted revenue from a diversified portfolio of charterers, I am pleased to announce that Global Ship Lease is now in an excellent position to begin providing our common shareholders a well-supported and highly predictable quarterly dividend. Once the redemption of the 2022 Notes is completed, the significantly improved debt service terms of our newly signed loan facility provide us with incremental net cashflow to allow a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, taking into account the conversion of preferred shares owned by affiliates of Kelso into common equity.”