Global Ship Lease Initiates Quarterly Dividend for Common Shares
Company to initiate quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per Class A Common Share, with effect from first quarter of 2021
LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a new dividend policy under which the Company
intends to pay shareholders a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per Class A Common Share with effect from the first quarter of 2021.
George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease, commented, “Following our recently announced refinancing of our 2022 Notes on substantially improved terms, as well as the numerous other steps we have taken to strengthen our fleet, our balance sheet, and our extensive contracted revenue from a diversified portfolio of charterers, I am pleased to announce that Global Ship Lease is now in an excellent position to begin providing our common shareholders a well-supported and highly predictable quarterly dividend. Once the redemption of the 2022 Notes is completed, the significantly improved debt service terms of our newly signed loan facility provide us with incremental net cashflow to allow a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, taking into account the conversion of preferred shares owned by affiliates of Kelso into common equity.”
Mr. Youroukos continued, “The current strength of demand for our fleet combined with a historically low order book for these asset classes gives us confidence in the fundamentals supporting the containership leasing market and the future prospects of a GSL free from the restrictive covenants of the 2022 Notes. One of our long-term strategic objectives has been to introduce a recurring dividend policy and we now look forward to executing on a range of exciting opportunities to continue maximizing value for shareholders.”
The declaration and payment of dividends will be subject at all times to the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, will depend on the Company’s earnings, financial condition, cash flow, capital requirements, growth opportunities, restrictions in its loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends, and other factors.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.
