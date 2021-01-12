 

Global Ship Lease Initiates Quarterly Dividend for Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

Company to initiate quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per Class A Common Share, with effect from first quarter of 2021

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a new dividend policy under which the Company intends to pay shareholders a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per Class A Common Share with effect from the first quarter of 2021.

George Youroukos, Executive Chairman of Global Ship Lease, commented, “Following our recently announced refinancing of our 2022 Notes on substantially improved terms, as well as the numerous other steps we have taken to strengthen our fleet, our balance sheet, and our extensive contracted revenue from a diversified portfolio of charterers, I am pleased to announce that Global Ship Lease is now in an excellent position to begin providing our common shareholders a well-supported and highly predictable quarterly dividend. Once the redemption of the 2022 Notes is completed, the significantly improved debt service terms of our newly signed loan facility provide us with incremental net cashflow to allow a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, taking into account the conversion of preferred shares owned by affiliates of Kelso into common equity.”

Mr. Youroukos continued, “The current strength of demand for our fleet combined with a historically low order book for these asset classes gives us confidence in the fundamentals supporting the containership leasing market and the future prospects of a GSL free from the restrictive covenants of the 2022 Notes. One of our long-term strategic objectives has been to introduce a recurring dividend policy and we now look forward to executing on a range of exciting opportunities to continue maximizing value for shareholders.”

The declaration and payment of dividends will be subject at all times to the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors. The timing and amount of dividends, if any, will depend on the Company’s earnings, financial condition, cash flow, capital requirements, growth opportunities, restrictions in its loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends, and other factors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Ship Lease Initiates Quarterly Dividend for Common Shares Company to initiate quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per Class A Common Share, with effect from first quarter of 2021LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board