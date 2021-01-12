 

Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishing retailer and advocate of blockchain technology, announced today that Canadian customers of Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (Echelon), an independent, Canadian-owned and operated wealth management and capital markets firm, can now trade Overstock’s Series A-1 shares (OSTKO) on the alternative trading system (ATS) operated by tZERO ATS, LLC, a FINRA member broker-dealer. This is possible through broker arrangements with an existing subscriber to the ATS. In May 2020, Overstock distributed Series A-1 shares as a dividend to Overstock shareholders.

“We are working to increase access to Overstock’s preferred shares,” said Overstock Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Johnson. “I’m pleased Canadian investors now have the ability to trade our Series A-1 preferred shares through Echelon.”

Echelon is a growing firm with approximately 60 teams of investment advisors and portfolio managers and more than $6 billion in assets under administration and management. Echelon offers a wide range of services for individuals, households, institutions, and corporate clients from its offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Victoria, Saskatoon, London, and Edmonton.

Canadian investors wishing to transact in OSTKO shares should contact Echelon’s Steve Burns at sburns@echelonpartners.com. Additional information related to OSTKO can be found on Overstock’s dividend FAQ page.

About Overstock
Overstock.com, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

