 

Sigyn Therapeutics (SIGY) CEO Note Overcoming the Limitations of Previous Cytokine Storm Treatment Strategies

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), today released the following note authored by its Chairman and CEO, Jim Joyce.

Dear Current and Candidate Shareholders,

We created Sigyn Therapy to address a significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome (the Cytokine Storm).  An annual market opportunity that exceeds $20 billion.

Based on our cumulative experience in developing first-in-industry medical technologies, we designed Sigyn Therapy to overcome the limitations of previous strategies to treat cytokine storm related conditions, yet still optimize patient safety and support widespread deployment.

As anti-cytokine drug mechanisms are limited to single cytokine targets, our focus was directed toward overcoming the limitations of two industry pioneering devices that are market cleared and broadly deployed to treat life-threatening inflammatory conditions outside of the U.S.  At present, both of these devices are being evaluated in the U.S. as candidates to treat severe COVID-19 infection.

The first device incorporates an adsorbent bead to address inflammatory cytokines that circulate freely in the blood.  However, this device does not address endotoxin, which is a potent activator of cytokine storm syndrome. Conversely, the second device depletes the presence of circulating endotoxin, but does not address inflammatory cytokines. The cytokine device underlies a Nasdaq traded company whose market value is ~$385 million.  The endotoxin device is among a family of products marketed by an OTC traded company valued at almost $10 billion.  

Since establishing ourselves as a public company on October 19, 2020, we have made considerable progress in collecting relevant data that reinforces the prospect of Sigyn Therapy overcoming the limitations of these products.

On November 2, 2020, I authored my first CEO note entitled: “Rethinking the Treatment of Sepsis and Other Life-Threatening Inflammatory Conditions.”  The note disclosed that we had initiated an in vitro study to validate whether Sigyn Therapy could reduce the presence of inflammatory cytokines and endotoxin from human blood plasma.

On December 1, 2020, we reported in vitro study results that validated the ability of Sigyn Therapy to simultaneously clear both inflammatory cytokines and endotoxin from human blood plasma.  Beyond reporting this milestone achievement, we disclosed our intent to further evaluate the ability of Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles (extracellular vesicles) that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream.

